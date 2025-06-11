International forward makes permanent League 1 switch as length of deal confirmed

League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars have turned Jack Teanby’s move into a permanent one, with the forward penning a two-and-a-half-year deal as he departs Championship side York.

Four-time Scotland international Teanby has spent the last few weeks with the Cougars as a loanee, featuring twice and scoring a brace of tries in a 52-0 win against Newcastle Thunder.

The 29-year-old watched on last weekend as his York team-mates clinched the 1895 Cup, beating Featherstone Rovers 5-4 after Golden Point drama at Wembley.

And now, he’s made his exit from the Championship side permanent, putting pen to paper on a deal at Cougar Park which runs until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Born in Leeds, Teanby‘s first taste of the ‘professional’ rugby league pyramid came in a Dewsbury Rams shirt back in 2016.

Linking up with York in 2019, he now has 152 career appearances to his name at senior level, including the two he’s made in Keighley colours to date.

The front-rower said: “I am delighted to extend my stay at the club. I’ve been made to feel really welcome and have enjoyed playing my rugby here.

“We’re in a tricky spot this year, but we aren’t going down without a fight. I can’t wait to see what the next couple of years brings.”

Keighley currently sit second-bottom in League 1, with their victory against basement boys Newcastle last time out the first time they’d tasted victory in the league this term at the ninth attempt.

Teanby’s brace against Thunder brought the 17th and 18th tries of his senior career to date, and his first game in a Cougars shirt as a permanent member of the squad will come this weekend at home against Rochdale Hornets.

Recently-appointed head coach Alan Kilshaw added: “Jack’s been great since he arrived. His performances on and off the field have met my expectations.

“I am happy he wants to continue his journey with us, he’s a very popular and senior figure within the group already and that builds nicely into 2026.”

