Fears continue to grow in Australian that Papua New Guinea’s NRL debut could be pushed back, amid mounting doubts the franchise will be ready to launch by the planned 2028 season.

Unease among club bosses and league stakeholders over the slow progress of the NRL’s most ambitious expansion project to date was reported by Code Sports on Wednesday.

According to The Australian’s Andrew Webster and Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield on the Off the Record podcast, several league executives believe timelines are slipping – and that the bid team is “nowhere near” where it needs to be to meet the current schedule.

“I keep hearing from clubs and other stakeholders that the PNG franchise is going to be up against it to be ready for 2028,” Webster said. “When it was announced last December, it was all warm and fuzzy, which is fair enough.

“It’s the game’s most ambitious project ever, but not one without many, many challenges.”

“I know there’s been $600 million of taxpayer money thrown at it, but to set up a professional sporting side in Port Moresby is a big ask.”

The PNG franchise was officially announced in December 2023 at a joint press conference held by Australian Prime Minister and proud Rabbitohs supporter Anthony Albanese and PNG Prime Minister James Marape.

The Australian government committed $600 million over 10 years to support the initiative.

However, it’s been reported that key infrastructure remains undeveloped.

A board has yet to be appointed, leaving the bid unable to name a coach, hire staff, or even select a team name.

Plans for a $150 million “NRL Village” – a highly-secure, purpose-built compound to house players and their families in Port Moresby – remain unclear, with no confirmed location or construction timeline for the project.

“The main concern is the compound, which they will need in one of the most dangerous cities in the world,” Webster said. “They are nowhere near starting that compound.”

While a high-performance center is expected to be ready in time, the uncertainty around the village means players and staff may need to rely on hotel accommodation.

This could seriously hinder the team’s ability to attract top-tier talent.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has pushed back against suggestions of a delay.

“There’s nothing to see here,” Abdo said, maintaining that timelines are being met and that a board would be in place soon.

But, according to Webster, club bosses walked away from a recent call with Abdo and ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys with lingering doubts.

The call also touched on the proposed Perth Bears expansion, another key point of concern for league executives.

Rothfield added: “If delaying it a season is the best thing, so we get it right, I’m all for it. We’re all anxious to get things going before 2028 because that’s when the next TV deal kicks in, and they need to go to the networks now. But there’s no use doing it unless we’re on a solid foundation as the Dolphins were.

“I’m concerned about the pathways structure for both new franchises.”

“There’s not a strong rugby league base in Perth. They’ll be relying on North Sydney, but the size of their juniors is the same as the Roosters; they have a handful of clubs and a handful of players.”

Despite the NRL’s public reassurances, the pace of progress (or lack thereof) has left many within the game questioning whether PNG’s historic debut in the NRL may actually need to wait until 2029.

The Port Moresby-based team is set to become the 19th club in the NRL, following last week’s official agreement to reintroduce the North Sydney Bears as the Perth Bears, who will join the competition as the 18th team in 2027.