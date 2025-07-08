Inside Super League quota changes as key clubs who will benefit revealed

It’s the news most Super League clubs were expecting: and that some had already started planning for regardless – the overseas quota will increase in 2026.

As first revealed by Love Rugby League last month, the quota will increase to ten players next year, up from seven this year, in a groundbreaking and revolutionary move for the transfer market in this country.

It means recruitment and retention will change like never before, with a whole new approach for many clubs – but others continuing to do what they have done well for a prolonged period.

Here’s what you need to know about the changes: and why they’ve happened now.

How long will the changes last?

Clubs have been told that for 2026 and 2027 at least, the quota will be ten – but the situation will remain under constant review.

That’s not to say it will decrease again, but it will be reviewed and scrutinised in case it severely impacts the player pool in the UK.

Why have clubs pushed for it?

There are two main reasons. One is that the value of high-profile English players is increasing significantly year-on-year, as is the money they are asking for in contract discussions.

That, combined with the fact that players from Australia and New Zealand under the age of 24 can move to Super League without a demand on how many NRL games they have played means there is a new focus in the transfer market.

Those players are commanding significantly less in value than English players – and often performing. It is well acknowledged that clubs such as Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity have gained huge value for money with what would originally be considered low-profile NRL imports.

The likes of Kai O’Donnell, Tom Amone, Ky Rodwell and Caius Faatili have arrived in England with little reputation and, crucially, little in the way of salary demands. As one Super League head of recruitment told Love Rugby League: “You can now effectively get two Caius Faatili’s for the price of one English player.”

Those are the kinds of players you can expect to see more of in 2026, and that particular corner of the market is why this change has happened. With the salary cap remaining the same, it will be about finding value for money in the overseas market.

Does it heighten the chance of a 14-team Super League?

The two discussions are not directly connected but it is easy to see where there is an argument for one going hand in hand with the other.

One of the primary concerns about expanding to 14 teams is the player pool, and the lack of strength within it to sustain two more elite teams.

If more players in the mould of those like Faatili and O’Donnell make their way to Super League on cheap salaries, merely because they are looking for an opportunity at first-grade rugby, then it will increase the talent pool.

But there are more hurdles than that to get to 14 in 2026.

Who benefits?

The clubs who have been preparing for this as if it were already active and who have a running start on recruitment, for one.

Hull FC and Castleford Tigers immediately jump out in that regard. The Black and Whites already have nine quota players in their plans for next year, though Ligi Sao is off-contract at the end of this season. That follows Liam Knight and Sam Lisone signing for 2026.

Castleford are also heavily active Down Under. Love Rugby League revealed last week they were in talks to sign Newcastle forward Brock Greacen.

It remains likely that other clubs towards the top of Super League will not use the full allocation of ten spots, though. The likes of Wigan Warriors and Hull KR are all-but done in terms of their squad make-up for 2026 as it stands, for example.

Unless they catch the next Faatili before anyone else, they’ll be nowhere near the ten quota spots.

