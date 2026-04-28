Leigh Leopards will begin their journey to Catalans Dragons in the early hours of Thursday morning, leaving no stone unturned in their bid to pick up a win.

The Leopards were beaten twice by Catalans in Perpignan in 2023 during their first year back in Super League following promotion.

Both of those losses came by eight-point margins, but since, they have enjoyed back-to-back victories at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

A 10-2 success in 2024 was followed last year by a 26-12 triumph, and now, they bid for a third straight win away against Catalans as well as a third successive victory this term in Super League having beaten York Knights and Huddersfield Giants.

Inside Leigh Leopards’ trip to Catalans Dragons

Leigh requested to play last weekend’s game against Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night, providing them with the maximum turnaround time possible as they head across the Channel.

By the time kick-off comes in Perpignan on Saturday evening, it will have been almost nine full days since the Leopards’ game against Huddersfield – won 30-16 – got underway.

Adrian Lam’s squad will meet up at the Leopards’ Den in the early hours of Thursday morning to board a coach to Leeds Bradford Airport, where the headquarters of principal sponsors Jet2 are based.

Lam said: “We’re leaving Thursday. We’ve got a couple of days there, but there’s going to be a real big focus on making sure we have the right attitude and that we get the two points.

“I don’t want to look at it as a camp, I think it’s just time together where we can build some momentum and confidence building into that game.

“If we can win, especially on the back of the last two, it’ll certainly help our confidence.”

The Leopards will be on Spanish soil in Girona before midday on Thursday, with the coach journey up to Perpignan from there taking circa 90 minutes.

Leigh will return from Girona to Leeds Bradford on Sunday evening, when they will hope to have two competition points in the bag ahead of a week without any action as Super League takes a break for the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Lam added: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s a big week, we need to go there collectively as a group and find a way to win.

“We’ll probably have two or three bodies back – David Armstrong, Tesi Niu and Umyla Hanley.

“Fingers crossed, we can build some momentum there.”