Castleford Tigers star secures release ahead of cross-Super League switch

Innes Senior has secured a release from the final year of his contract at Castleford Tigers to enable his move to fellow Super League outfit Leigh Leopards to take place

Senior spent circa 18 months with Cas alongside twin brother Louis having first joined the Tigers on loan from fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants in May 2024.

Swiftly turning that move into a permanent one, the winger penned a two-year deal with the Fords from 2025.

But a year into that contract, and having made a total of 45 appearances for the Tigers across all competitions with 24 tries scored, he has departed.

LoveRugbyLeague confirmed last month that a move to Leigh was on the cards for the Huddersfield-born Ireland international, and that move is now expected to be announced imminently.

Castleford Tigers star Innes Senior secures release ahead of cross-Super League switch

The Tigers confirmed Senior’s departure via social media on Thursday morning, writing on X: “📰 Castleford Tigers can confirm that Innes Senior has been released from the remainder of his contract to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere.

“We wish Innes all the best for the future and thank him for his service to Castleford Tigers 🐯”

Having turned 25 in May, Senior has Super League games under his belt for three teams having represented Wakefield Trinity as a loanee as well as both hometown club Huddersfield and Castleford.

He also featured as a loanee for Workington Town back in 2019, and when you include his three caps for Ireland on the international front, the speedster has 139 senior appearances on his CV.

Providing his switch to the Leopards goes through as planned, he will provide competition in Adrian Lam’s squad next year alongside the likes of Keanan Brand, Josh Charnley and AJ Towse.

Veteran winger Charnley had been off-contract and was set to leave the Leopards’ Den at the end of this year, but saw his new one-year deal for 2026 announced last month.