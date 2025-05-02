The prospect of NRL investment or a takeover of Super League can ‘only be a positive’ and will lead to a stronger future for global rugby league.

That is the view of IMG supremo Matt Dwyer, who admits that Super League’s long-term strategic partners would welcome anything that would lead to greater collaboration and liaison between the two elite competitions in the sport.

Talks remain ongoing about the possibility of the NRL coming on board to revolutionise Super League’s prospects, with either a straightforward investment to purchase a 33 per cent stake or a new NRL Europe competition being launched two possible options.

To now, IMG have remained silent on their thoughts on that situation. But speaking to Love Rugby League, Dwyer – who heads up IMG’s partnership with rugby league – admitted he would be encouraged by the prospect of a deal.

Dwyer said: “We already work with the NRL – they are a client of ours in Australia. One of the first things I thought when IMG got involved with rugby league was how I was shocked there wasn’t more interaction between the NRL and Super League.

“Anything that leads to greater collaboration between the two leagues is a positive. It can only be a positive. There’s nothing confirmed there so I’m focussed on what we have in front of us but we are incredibly supportive of that greater collaboration.

“A rising tide lifts all boats – let’s grow the sport, not just Super League. I think that’s the NRL’s view too. I’m incredibly supportive of us all working together to grow the game.”

Dwyer was speaking in-depth to Love Rugby League about a number of topics, including the challenges surrounding renewing the broadcast deal with Sky Sports at the end of next year.

He insisted that the prospect of big events like this autumn’s Ashes series will help with their number one goal: introducing more supporters to the game, which will in turn drive central revenue.

“I think of some of these big ticket events, are very important because you do reach a group of people that are probably a bit more of a neutral sport fan and ultimately what you’re trying to do is to bring some of those into your ecosystem,” he explained.

“The Las Vegas game had the highest peak ever for a regular season game for Super League, for example. So something like that means that you are bringing in a different set of people that might not necessarily be your your every week fans.

“It’s the same with the Ashes. The international game is incredibly important for our sport, not just for Super League but global rugby league.”

