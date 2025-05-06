IMG senior official Matt Dwyer has reiterated that Catalans Dragons and Toulouse have a ‘huge’ role to play in the British game amidst speculation clubs could push to remove them.

Discussions remain ongoing about the validity of both clubs in the professional pyramid, with the strategic review that is being chaired by Nigel Wood likely to determine whether or not there is a future for the pairing.

A number of clubs outside of Super League are believed to be against the prospect of keeping them in the game. However, Dwyer has told Love Rugby League he thinks that instead of looking to remove Catalans and Toulouse, the game should instead look at how to strengthen them.

He said: “The French clubs still have a huge role to play. I think it’s a whole other market for our sport, isn’t it, and we’ve discussed how Catalans as a standalone club are incredibly successful.

“They’ve obviously not had as great a year on the field this year but historically they’ve performed very well, their attendances are great and there’s interest there. But it’s another market for the game. An international market.”

Dwyer reiterated his belief that like London Broncos, the French clubs would benefit from having more central support – drawing comparisons to the early years of Melbourne Storm when they were admitted into the NRL.

“The challenge is the same as London,” he said.

“We can’t expect to have one team develop a whole market in isolation. We need to be able to support the growth of the French leagues, Catalans and everything around it.

“Just like we need to support London as a market, we can’t just expect London to do the work. That puts enormous pressure on the owners of those clubs to do that and I don’t believe that’s the recipe for success.

“Look at Melbourne in the NRL, it wasn’t just, ‘here’s your spot, get on with it and good luck’. They’ve had central support.”