IMG supremo Matt Dwyer admits Super League could expand beyond 12 teams in the coming years: but not before the competition signs its next broadcast deal at the end of 2026.

Super League has been tipped to extend to 13 or 14 teams after the reveal of the gradings for 2025 last month, in which nine top-flight clubs secured Grade A status.

It had been admitted previously that when all 12 Super League teams reached the highest grading bracket, the competition would then open its doors to more teams: with the expectation that as many as 11 clubs could be graded as an A this time next year.

But Dwyer said that while expansion of Super League is something which remains on the agenda, it is highly unlikely to happen at present due to the fact that there is not enough money in the sport to sustain more top-flight clubs.

He said: “I’m not sure if we’ve said this publicly, but we’ve said it with clubs. There was always an asterisk surrounding the fact that if we get to 12 Category A clubs and we then look to expand: it’s only if the game can afford it.

“I’m happy to say that we’ve got to more Category A clubs quicker than I expected, and that’s great. There’s a couple of clubs you can really see have embraced it, Wakefield being a great example.

“They went away, sat down and worked out what they had to do to get up to the highest level. The intention is expansion but that asterisk remains, and we’ll need to see where we’re at. I would think that would be after we do this next renewal for the broadcast rights, given current projections. So we’ve got a season or two to work it out.”

Super League currently gets around £21.5million per season for its TV contract with Sky, significantly down on recent years. And Dwyer acknowledged that with less funding to give out to clubs, it makes the challenge of allowing more teams into the elite competition difficult.

He did, however, admit he was pleased with how IMG’s partnership with the sport was progressing.

“It’s well known we had a reduction in the broadcast fees so there’s less to spread around for the club,” he admitted.

“We’re trying to ensure the clubs can operate but also trying to grow the sport. Am I happy with the direction we’re heading? Yes. Am I happy with the pace we’re going? I’d like to be going a little bit faster.”

Dwyer also corrected inaccurate reports stating that IMG had received £1.3million so far for their work in the sport. They have received £450,000 to date for their work across three years, much less than had been reported.

