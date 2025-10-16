Bradford Bulls’ return to Super League has officially been confirmed, after they were placed inside the top 12 of the IMG gradings for the 2025 season – with Hull KR atop of the rankings for the first time.

The newly-crowned Super League champions have risen up the gradings to score a staggering 17.85 out of 20 points – the highest score ever achieved by a club during the gradings era.

They were sat sixth last year but are now first after a stunning rise both on and off the field.

Nine clubs have again secured Grade A status, but there has been a change to that nine with Castleford Tigers falling out and Hull FC replacing them.

Leeds Rhinos are the only other club to score over 17 points in the system, and they sit second just behind Hull KR. St Helens are third with a strong score of 16.74 while Wigan – who lost a whole point due to their bonus points from 2024 on-field performance being removed, are fourth.

Leigh Leopards remain a strong Grade A club having improved their score further, while the likes of Warrington, Catalans and Wakefield come next. Hull FC take the highest grade again with a score of 15.06.

Then there is the big news: Bradford Bulls in 10th – just marginally off a Grade A with a score of 14.81. That means that, for the first time since 2014, they are a Super League club once again.

Castleford Tigers drop out of Grade A and down to 11th in the rankings while Huddersfield Giants sit on 12th in 14.65.

But there is a big buffer between themselves and Toulouse Olympique in 13th, who are on 13.25 points. York Knights are in the all-important 14th on 13.04.

Salford Red Devils drop all the way down to 15th and out of Super League altogether – and that does not include a likely drop-off again due to their financial performance throughout 2025. London Broncos are 16th – the only other club to have over 10 points.

Two clubs did not submit data on time: Keighley Cougars and Newcastle Thunder. Here are the full gradings below: