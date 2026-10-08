IMG Gradings must go FOREVER; they’re not fit for purpose

Today should be the last time an IMG gradings table is published.

The system arrived with good intentions; force clubs to raise standards, put focus on areas beyond the rugby pitch, put a stop to clubs frittering money away on players when other aspects clearly needed addressing.

But while the intentions may have been good, the execution of it, just like the previous licencing setup, has been poor. Clubs have found loopholes in a system far from bulletproof, and with that, it hasn’t been as effective as it should have been.

But the fatal end for gradings must now come given that its ‘league table’ actually won’t decide who plays in Super League next year. Barrow Raiders have finished 15th, above London Broncos, but the push from the NRL to reintroduce them to the competition means they will be hand-picked and added to the competition.

With that, gradings are completely redundant.

There is, quite simply, no purpose in it any more. A total waste of time. You can be polite and say it did a good job of raising standards for a period but now, there quite simply is no point.

It remains unclear if Super League intends to pull up the drawbridge once the Broncos become the competition’s 15th team. If a pathway remains, a rigorous minimum standards procedure is required before any other clubs are admitted to the competition. If they go with promotion and relegation, it’s difficult to see how that will do anything other than see clubs revert to type.

But what is certain is that there is no purpose in a gradings system that ultimately has now material impact on anything.

The bigger question is perhaps what that means for IMG as a whole. The sport’s strategic partners are, perhaps unfairly, associated almost exclusively with the gradings system. There’s more to them than that. However, it is more than fair to say now that they haven’t had the full impact many had hoped for. Beyond that, the NRL’s impending arrival makes their place redundant.

That’s a conversation for another day, but what needs addressing now is the need for no more gradings.