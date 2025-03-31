Rugby league clubs will meet on Tuesday to discuss the impending strategic review that will define the future governance of the sport: with views sought on a plethora of topics including IMG’s future and the role of French and Welsh clubs in the professional pyramid.

Following the return of Nigel Wood as interim RFL chair and the approval to launch a club-led strategic review into the sport at the professional level, the first steps in that process will be outlined at a meeting this week.

In documentation sent to clubs and seen by Love Rugby League, a range of ‘initial scoping questions’ have been suggested by administrators that a new working group are keen to gain opinions on from existing stakeholders.

That five-strong panel will be led by Lord Jonathan Caine, with the panel also including Wood himself, Abi Ekoku, Emma Rosewarne and Dermot Power.

And the panel are keen to get views from clubs on a broad range of issues. However, in the documentation, it is specifically requested for clubs to address: “What is the role of IMG (if any)?”

Rugby league currently pays IMG over £400,000 per annum as part of a 12-year strategic partnership which has already delivered significant new revenue streams into the sport.

Love Rugby League has been told that the strength of some deals agreed by IMG effectively pays for the consultancy fee charged. However, clubs will be asked if they feel the partnership with the media giants is viable.

There is also a significant section on international relations, with clubs asked for their opinions on how to ensure a robust international calendar, the current relationship with the NRL but also: “What is the role of France and Wales in northern hemisphere RL?”.

The number of clubs in Super League plus an optimum season structure are also among the topics listed, while clubs are also being asked for their thoughts on the future of both the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup.

The documentation sent to clubs asks for views on: “What is the future for the Challenge Cup & 1895 Cup – regionalisation of early rounds, community involvement in 1895 but not Challenge Cup?”.

The new working group aim to meet every fortnight over the coming months before delivering their review of the sport to Council later this summer.