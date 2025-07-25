Iconic Super League fullback passes away in Australia aged just 57

Bradford Bulls say they are ‘extremely saddened’ after learning of the death of one of their early Super League stars at the age of just 57.

Danny Peacock was one of the standout players of the Bulls’ first great Super League side. He joined them in 1997 and instantly helped them to win the league title during his first season in England.

He would go on to spend two more seasons with Bradford before being forced into retirement in 1999 with a shoulder injury at the age of just 31.

A cult hero figure at Odsal for his outstanding play from fullback, Peacock passed away earlier this week according to reports Down Under.

The Bulls said: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player Danny Peacock. After a superb career in Australia, Danny spent three years at the Bulls between 1997-99, making his debut in a 26-8 win away at Wakefield earning him Heritage Number 1152.

“A tremendous talent, one who many enjoyed watching in the red, amber and black. Our thoughts and condolences are with his nearest and dearest at this difficult time. Fly high, Birdman.”

Peacock also starred in Australia before coming to Super League, excelling for the likes of Wests Magpies, Gold Coast and South Queensland.

He would make over 100 appearances for those clubs before making the decision to move to England for the second-ever season of the Super League era.

It was a decision that paid off, with Peacock becoming one of the stars of the competition during its formative years.