Ian Watson lands surprise Super League coaching return for 2026

Former Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson will return to rugby league in 2026, joining Willie Peters’ coaching staff at Hull KR.

The Salford-native arrives at Craven Park on a two-year deal, following a stint in rugby union.

He now replaces Danny Ward in Peters’ coaching staff, with the assistant heading south to rejoin the London Broncos.

Watson brings a wealth of coaching experience with him to East Hull, following head coach stints at Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants.

‘It is an environment and an opportunity I can’t wait to be a part of’

He took the reins of the Red Devils back in 2015, and later led the side to the Super League Grand Final in 2019 and later the Challenge Cup Final in 2020.

That caught the attention of the Giants, who appointed him as head coach in 2021. During his time in West Yorkshire, he engineered a third-place finish in 2022 and also helped the club reach the Challenge Cup Final in the same season. However, after a difficult start to the 2024 campaign, Watson was handed his marching orders.

He then headed to Major League Rugby side Seattle Seawolves, taking up the post of defence coach, and now arrives at the reigning champions after the Robins’ secured an early release to bring him to East Yorkshire.

Upon returning to Super League, he will now take over from Ward as the club’s defence coach.

Speaking on his appointment, Watson said: “I’m honoured and excited to be joining a great club like Hull KR with great staff, players and supporters at its core with a champion attitude. It is an environment and an opportunity I can’t wait to be a part of.”

Also commenting, KR head coach Peters, added: “We’re pleased to welcome Ian to the club. I admired how Ian coached Huddersfield as they were always a difficult team to break down and beat.

“They never lost on effort and competing, which are two values we hold in high regard at Hull KR. Ian is obsessed with coaching and loves the game and they’re areas that will no doubt help our players reach their full potential.”

