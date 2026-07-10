Ian Nolan’s remit set out after RFL CEO appointment confirmed

The Rugby Football League has confirmed the appointment of Ian Nolan as its new chief executive.

As exclusively revealed on the Love Rugby League Podcast, Nolan, a former executive at Manchester United, will take on the position, starting October 1st. Interim CEO, Rhodri Jones, will remain in the post until then.

He replaces Tony Sutton who stood down last September, before Abi Ekoku briefly held the role.

Nolan was Chief Content Officer for the former Premier League Champions, with one of his key roles being to oversee the growth of the club’s dedicated television channel, MUTV. That expertise will lead many to ponder what that will mean for Super League’s own streaming service.

Nolan has been Chief Marketing Officer for Science In Sport Group more recently. Before that, he spent over a decade at Yahoo, initially as a Senior Product Manager before being promoted to General Manager of Yahoo Sports.

Nigel Wood’s first words on CEO appointment

In a statement, the RFL said Nolan will ‘strive to help deliver rugby league to bigger audiences’.

Nigel Wood, the RFL Chair and RL Commercial Chair, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Ian to the Rugby League.

“Amid a field of top-class candidates, he emerged as the person best placed to take us forward during a pivotal time for the sport. Ian’s skillset and vast experience in the global, digital market, including an influential seven years at Manchester United, will complement what we already have within the RFL.

“With his fresh ideas and dynamism, this appointment is the most significant as we continue to turn around the sport’s fortunes and put revenues back onto an upward trajectory after the past few years. There is so much to be proud of in our game here with the best-ever Magic WKND just a few days ago – a brilliant occasion attended by more than 80,000 people – a case in point.

“Ian’s appointment is the first step in a bold and ambitious new strategy; he has a wealth of experience in the growth and commercialisation of sports, media and sports rights, plus an impressive track record of leveraging digital, social and modern media platforms to accelerate growth into global markets.”

His appointment comes at an interesting time for the sport, with negotiations still ongoing with the broadcaster regarding the latest television contract, and ongoing talks with the NRL about future partnerships.