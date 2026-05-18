Leeds’ Sporting Director Ian Blease has issued a bumper statement of over 260 words expressing his disappointment in Brodie Croft’s departure, with the half-back’s move to Warrington inching closer.

Former Super League Man of Steel Croft has been a Rhinos player since the start of the 2024 campaign.

Leeds paid a hefty transfer fee to sign the Australian playmaker from then-fellow Super League outfit Salford Red Devils, with a three-year deal penned at Headingley.

But with that initial contract nearing its end, Croft will move on to pastures new in the shape of Warrington Wolves come the end of this year, with his exit from Leeds made official on Monday morning.

‘All parties have tried to work on ways around this’

The Rhinos confirmed Croft’s end-of-year-exit in a press release which includes an emotional statement from Blease, who also worked closely alongside the star at Salford.

Blease said: “Naturally, this was disappointing news for us to hear from Brodie’s management.

“My relationship with Brodie goes back a long way having first brought him to Super League with Salford back in 2022.

“I have been in discussions with him and his team for over six months to try and keep him at AMT Headingley.

“I understand from Brodie that is not a financial decision but the fact he wants, with three young children, to play his rugby closer to his home in the North West.

“All parties have tried to work on ways around this but at the end of the day, Brodie has made the decision he feels is right for himself and his family, and I fully respect that.

“Our Chairman Paul and the Caddick family made a significant investment in Brodie when the club paid a large transfer fee to bring him to the Rhinos from Salford back in 2024 and I know that Brodie has enjoyed his time at the club, particularly the last eighteen months.”

‘It is an unfortunate part of professional sport that things like this have to be dealt with during the season’

Warrington are expected to officially announce the signing of Croft in the not too distant future.

In the Australian, the Wolves will sign a player with 65 NRL appearances on his CV alongside over 100 games of Super League experience and a representative game for the Combined Nations All Stars.

Leeds chief Blease continued: “As a club we have put ourselves in a good position at this stage of the season and collectively we will all focus on fulfilling our potential for 2026.

“It is an unfortunate part of professional sport that things like this have to be dealt with during the season but as always, it also creates an opportunity for us for next season.

“We have a number of thoughts and options that we will work through and, as always, will then make the right and timely decisions and announcements on all our future recruitment.”