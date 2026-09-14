One-time Super League champion and two-time Challenge Cup winner Iain Thornley will hang up his boots at the end of the 2026 campaign following a two-season stint with Championship outfit Oldham.

Thornley started out in hometown club Wigan’s youth system, but played rugby union for Sale Sharks and Leeds Carnegie in his youth before returning to league with the Warriors.

All three of his major honours were won with the Cherry and Whites, forming part of their side which did the double in 2013 by beating Hull FC in the Challenge Cup final and Warrington Wolves in the Super League Grand Final.

Having gone on to spend time with Hull KR, Catalans and Leigh, outside-back Thornley then returned to Wigan and featured in their 2022 Challenge Cup triumph, beating Huddersfield Giants in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,

He also claimed a treble at second tier level with Wakefield Trinity in 2024 before rounding off his career with two seasons at Boundary Park.

Oldham remain in the Championship play-offs this term, and will travel to Widnes Vikings this weekend: with Thornley set to bring the curtain down on his career whenever the Roughyeds’ season reaches its conclusion.

‘I have some incredible memories from my short stint in rugby union and my career in rugby league and gave everything when I wore the jersey’

Thornley – who turned 35 last week – has so far made 392 professional career appearances in league between Wigan, South Wales Scorpions, Leigh, Workington Town, Salford, Hull KR, Catalans, Oldham, Barrow Raiders and Wakefield.

Posting on Instagram to announce his retirement, he wrote: “All good things must come to an end, and after 16 unforgettable years, I am retiring from professional rugby.

“From starting at Ashton Bears in my amateur years and going on to Wigan St Pats, it started that love of rugby league.

“Never would I have thought I would get to do it as a living and represent my hometown club Wigan Warriors, to whom I am very grateful for all the training and time they put into me as a young kid and then a player.

“I have some incredible memories from my short stint in rugby union and my career in rugby league and gave everything when I wore the jersey.”

Both of Thornley’s appearances for Oldham to date this season have seen him come off the bench, with his career try tally sat at 99. Over half of those were scored between his time donning a shirt for neighbours Wigan (35) and Leigh (24).

The veteran’s Instagram post concludes: “To all the clubs I represented, I thank you for allowing me to live my dream. To all the staff, coaches, players and fans, thank you for giving me so many memories and friendships I know will last a lifetime.

“Finally, thank you to my family – Lauren, James and Ellie. From being moved around the country, living in France and putting up with the lows of injuries, I couldn’t have done it without you.”