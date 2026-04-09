Leeds youngsters Joe Butterfield, Ben Littlewood, Ned McCormack and Tom Nicholson-Watton have all joined Championship outfit Hunslet on loan deals alongside veteran ex-Rhinos ace Jordan Baldwinson.

Littlewood, McCormack and Nicholson-Watton have a combined 21 first-team appearances on their CVs for Leeds, and all join Hunslet on a one-week basis to feature this weekend in a Championship clash at home against Newcastle Thunder.

All three have featured at least once for the Rhinos this term, with Littlewood and Nicholson-Watton also having already spent time on loan with the Parksiders.

McCormack meanwhile recently enjoyed a short loan stint with Leeds’ fellow Super League side Huddersfield, lining up for the Giants in a defeat at Bradford Bulls.

Alongside the trio, former Rhinos man Baldwinson has also linked up with Hunslet on a week-long loan deal from fellow Championship side Doncaster.

Now 31, Baldwinson has played three games so far this year for the Dons, but will spend this weekend donning Parksiders colours.

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Hunslet swoop to sign Leeds quartet on loan alongside veteran former Rhinos ace

With over 200 career appearances under his belt, Baldwinson represented Leeds 15 times between 2013 and 2017, scoring a sole try. That came in a victory over Huddersfield back in March 2017.

He has also donned a shirt for Bradford, Featherstone Rovers, Wakefield Trinity, Halifax Panthers, Leigh, York and Rochdale Hornets as well as current parent club Doncaster, so Hunslet will become the tenth club of his career on Sunday!

Current Rhinos youngster Butterfield, 19, has joined the Parksiders on a one-month loan deal.

A prop, the teenager has played three times for Leeds’ reserves so far this season but is yet to make his senior bow in the game, so that may come this weekend against Newcastle.

Kyle Trout’s Hunslet side have won two of their first six games in the Championship this term.