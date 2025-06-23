Championship club Hunslet insist they stand by their accusations that Salford brokered a deal to sign Kobe Rugless behind their backs after the Red Devils coach, Paul Rowley, responded on Sunday.

Rugless made his Super League debut during Salford’s defeat to Hull FC at the weekend, following a high-profile dispute between the two clubs over the nature of his switch from Hunslet.

The Championship side insisted last week that Rugless was set to switch on a permanent deal without them even being informed, and that Salford did the deal without their consent. They ultimately agreed to a short two-week loan.

But Salford coach Paul Rowley responded in turn on Sunday afternoon, declaring Hunslet’s statement ‘grossly inaccurate’.

He said: “I don’t think we could’ve done anymore, we went above and beyond. It’s certainly not us. Who they want to be angry at is not our concern.”

And Hunslet have now hit back again – insisting they stand by their original comments that Hunslet coach Dean Muir was cut out of negotiations.

They said: “We stand by the statement in full, the timeline is clear from all correspondence that Salford were discussing taking our player for free on Tuesday without anyone at Hunslet’s knowledge.

“Salford agreed to take our player on Wednesday early morning, again still with no one at Hunslet’s knowledge. The Salford head coach called the player and left a voice message for the Hunslet head coach some 12 hours later.

“At this time, he passed on the player agent details to complete ‘the deal’ which at that time still contemplated our player going to Salford permanently or on loan – for free.

“We appreciate Salford’s kind words that Hunslet acted professionally, proactively and productively to rectify the situation once the club was finally made aware of the deal.”

