Hull KR’s worst Oliver Gildart fears realised as replacements discussed

Willie Peters has confirmed that Oliver Gildart will miss the next four months after surgery confirmed Hull KR’s worst fears on his knee injury.

Gildart picked up an injury at Magic Weekend that Peters revealed in the aftermath of their Challenge Cup semi-final triumph last weekend that it would require surgery, but Rovers were unsure about whether or not he would be missing for two months or four.

However, Peters has now returned a grim verdict on the surgery after Gildart went under the knife on Tuesday.

“He’s had his surgery now,” Peters said. “He’s got a long recovery ahead. It’ll definitely be the longer lay-off. He had surgery yesterday and we’re looking at the longer four-month layoff.

“He came back this year with the right attitude and he’s hardly missed a session. He’s played every game up until now.

He’s been an important member and there was talk of him being in the team of the year up to this stage. He was doing a very good job for us. It’s a long lay-off but we’ll get around him.”

Jack Broadbent, James Batchelor and youngster Noah Booth are among the contenders to replace Gildart this weekend against Huddersfield, with Arthur Mourgue to return at fullback.

And Peters admitted he has been pleased with Booth since arriving at the club mid-season.

He said: “I’ve been really impressed with Noah and that’s why he got an opportunity against Salford.

“It’s about earning a jersey, he’s certainly earned it and he did a really good job in his first Super League game. Once he’s had a pre-season with us he’ll be even better but there’s a lot to like about the future of Noah.”

