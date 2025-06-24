Hull KR’s worst fears confirmed as winger set for long-term lay-off

Hull KR have received confirmation of the news they were fearing: that Lee Kershaw’s season is over after a serious knee injury.

Willie Peters confirmed earlier this month that Kershaw had undergone scans to determine the extent of a knee issue, with fears lingering that it would be a long-term issue for the winger.

There were still hopes that, in Peters’ words, Kershaw could only miss three or four months of game-time but now, it has been revealed he has suffered an ACL setback.

That means Kershaw will be out long-term, for the rest of this season and into the start of next season as he begins a lengthy rehabilitation process that will see him sidelined for a prolonged period and is a major blow for him and the Robins.

The winger joined Rovers at the start of this season but has struggled for game-time, making just a solitary appearance for the club. He has subsequently spent two separate spells out on loan at Castleford Tigers.

He began his career with Wakefield and made a huge impression before joining London Broncos following Trinity’s relegation from Super League at the end of the 2023 season.

At London, he performed well but then left the capital club when they were relegated at the end of last season. That led to him signing with the Robins at the beginning of this year.

He remains under contract with the Super League leaders going into 2026, having signed a two-year deal.

