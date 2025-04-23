Hull KR are facing somewhat of a crisis in their outside backs this Friday when they travel to face Leeds Rhinos in a blockbuster Yorkshire derby.

Willie Peters’ side will make the trip to West Yorkshire without both of their starting wingers. Joe Burgess left the field and failed a HIA during the Hull derby victory on Good Friday, while Tom Davies’ injury suffered in that game has also ruled him out.

It leaves Rovers without two of their big assets in the backline, and two players who get through an immense amount of work for the team in back-field.

What are Peters’ options? He has a few – but they range from the obvious to the real left-field ones..

Jack Broadbent

One decision that feels like a certainty will be bringing former Leeds youngster Broadbent back into the starting 13.

Since Arthur Mourgue’s arrival, Broadbent has had to make do with a spot on the interchange bench. But that will almost certainly change this weekend.

He offers real versatility and utility value, and while it may have implications elsewhere in the team, it feels like a strong likelihood that Broadbent will be in contention for a wing role.

That could open a spot on the bench for someone like Danny Richardson to spell for Jez Litten – if he needs it.

Peta Hiku

The New Zealand international actually finished the derby on the left wing, switching from right centre after Burgess went off.

He could easily move out – but it would leave a significant gap at centre given how impressive both he and Oliver Gildart have been in 2025.

So that could be one reshuffle too far.

Lee Kershaw

His two-week loan at Castleford is up, and Kershaw is headed back to Rovers to fight for a spot in the team.

The ending of that loan couldn’t have come at a better time. Kershaw feels increasingly likely to be handed a Super League opportunity that he must take on Friday night.

Louix Gorman

The left-field choice here would be young centre Gorman – who could come in and take a wing spot if Rovers are short on first-team options.

It’s unlikely, with Peters likely to go with experience against a backline that is littered with stars at Leeds – including former Rovers man Ryan Hall.

But it’s an option nonetheless.