Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has been linked with a potential move back to the NRL, as Australian media reports suggest he’s being considered as a replacement for the under-pressure Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall.

Peters, who recently signed a new four-year deal with Rovers through to the end of the 2028 Super League season, is reportedly being considered by Tigers management as speculation swirls around Marshall’s future.

The connection between Peters and Tigers interim CEO Shane Richardson – formed during their time together at South Sydney – seems to be breathing life into the embers around the rumour.

Veteran NRL journalist Phil Rothfield laid out the situation on The Big Sports Breakfast, naming Peters as a serious option.

“I keep hearing Willie Peters’ name mentioned as a contender for next year,” Rothfield said.

“Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League – they have had their best start in history. They have won the Challenge Cup.”

“I know Peters is close to Shane Richardson from their time there at the Rabbitohs, so I think we are going to have to watch the space re: Benji’s future.”

The Tigers have now lost six consecutive games and are now second last on the NRL ladder – only one win ahead of the Gold Coast Titans.

Two of the club’s most promising young talents, Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn Da Silva, have either left or are set to depart, while Jarome Luai – signed through 2029 – has a very public get-out clause that could see him walk away from Concord’s precarious house of cards at the end of the season.

Rothfield added: “When Shane Richardson came into the club… I think everyone, even their most diehard fans, knew it wasn’t going to be an automatic fix.”

“They’ve been in all sorts for a very long period of time – three wooden spoons – and they sit on the ladder just one win off the bottom of the table.”

“They’ve lost six [in a row], and you’ve got to plan for the future and have the best young players come through in any rebuild situation.”

“Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn Da Silva were clearly the two best young players in that football club. They are gone now – I don’t know where they go from here.”

Rothfield also used the moment to question whether things have actually improved under Richardson.

“I was expecting with Jarome Luai there – ‘Richo’ said at the start of the year they have the ‘best spine in the competition’,” he said.

“But [Jahream] Bula is out injured now, they have had problems around the halves, Galvin is gone… I don’t see any improvement since ‘Richo’ has been there.”

Rothfield says he takes no pleasure in criticising the Tigers and that he quietly cheers for them because the competition is better when they’re a strong side.

“But they are a mess again sadly,” he continued.

“Lots and lots of work for Benji Marshall there. Even though Richardson is on record saying Benji’s job is not in any sort of doubt, [the speculation] will not go away.”

With The Robins firmly in the Super League finals race and Peters locked into a long-term deal, a return Down Under seems unlikely – at least for now.

The Aussie coach recently addressed the speculation, saying his only focus is getting his side ready for their next match.

Still, with the Tigers struggling and old connections in play, Peters’ success in Hull might be hard for Richardson to ignore.