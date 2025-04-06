Hull KR have shown ‘significant interest’ in Brisbane Broncos half-back Adam Reynolds for 2026, with the veteran playmaker still contemplating whether he wishes to hang up his boots at the end of the year, according to reports Down Under.

Having been at Brisbane since the start of 2022, Reynolds penned a one-year extension with the Broncos for 2025 midway through last year.

The 34-year-old is, accordingly, off-contract again and entering the final few months of his current deal: with his future still unclear.

Having been forced off with a hamstring injury over the weekend in the Broncos’ 46-24 win at home against Wests Tigers, Reynolds fielded questions about where his future may lie, and reports from Down Under suggest he could be heading to KR.

Hull KR’s ‘significant interest’ in veteran NRL half-back revealed amid exit admission

Born in Sydney, Reynolds – who represented New South Wales in State of Origin back in 2016 is fast approaching the milestone of 300 NRL appearances having made over 200 for Souths between 2012 and 2021.

Australian outlet The Courier Mail are reporting that the Broncos may struggle to fit the half-back into their squad next term due to their salary cap being stretched thin, with Reynolds having made clear that he doesn’t wish to feature for another NRL club.

Crowned a champion Down Under with the Rabbitohs in 2014, and winning the World Club Challenge the following year, that has led to thoughts of a move into Super League should he opt to continue his career.

And should that be the case, KR are the frontrunners to sign him at the moment, according to those reports, having shown ‘significant interest’ in taking him to Craven Park.

The Robins could have a gap in their halves come the end of the year, with Tyrone May currently in the last few months of his current contract having penned a two-year deal with the club ahead of the 2024 campaign.

