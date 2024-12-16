Hull KR’s Ryan Hall makes Championship move ahead of 2025 as gauntlet thrown down by new boss

Hull KR youngster Ryan Hall has made a permanent move into the Championship ahead of 2025, linking up with newly-promoted Hunslet.

The back-rower, who hails from Hull and donned the shirt of community club West Hull in his junior days, has spent the last couple of years with KR.

Featuring for the Robins’ academy and reserves teams, the teenager has now opted for a move into the second tier and goes into 2025 in search of a senior debut.

Hull KR ace Ryan Hall makes Championship move ahead of 2025 as gauntlet thrown down by new boss

He becomes the second Ryan Hall to make a move from KR to a Leeds-based side this off-season after the veteran winger completed his return to Headingley with the Rhinos.

Young forward Hall links up with Dean Muir’s Parksiders at the South Leeds Stadium following their promotion up from League 1 last term.

Having won the play-offs in the third tier, they then beat Swinton Lions away from home in a one off winner-takes-all game to seal promotion, so will compete in the Championship for the first time since 2015.

And having secured the signing of KR product Hall, Hunslet head coach Muir tasked the youngster to earn some first-team opportunities.

He said: “Whilst I see Ryan as an excellent long-term prospect, he will have every opportunity to put a marker down for the first-team in 2025 along with the rest of the squad.

“I’m sure he’ll grasp that with both hands.”

Hall is the latest in a long line of signings made by Hunslet since gaining promotion back in October.

The Parksiders’ other recruits include Wakefield Trinity young gun Noah Booth, who has joined on a season-long loan, and former Leeds ace Harrison Gilmore who was snapped up soon after his exit from Headingley.

