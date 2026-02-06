Jack Charles will wear the red and white of Hull KR for the first time tonight after becoming the latest player to cross the city, and his new mentor is tipping him for a big future in the game.

Luke Gale has joined Rovers’ coaching staff and quickly got to work with Charles, who had little choice but to hit the ground running after arriving for pre-season.

With Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May having extended breaks, Charles was the lead halfback for a large chunk of pre-season, a daunting prospect for a teenager joining a side that had just won the treble.

But he’s impressed in the most demanding of circumstances, and in Gale, he has a watchful eye covering every move.

“He was thrown in at the deep end but he’s done a great job,” Gale told Love Rugby League.

“He’s a great kid, he’s come in and wants to learn. He’s the first one in my office looking at clips. It’s important when we’re in pre-season that you dive in and he’s done that. He’s a good footballer and he’ll be a great addition. It’s been good working with him and the lads love him.”

Gale had already clocked Charles before working with him, and believes he has all the tools to have a good career.

“I saw bits of him watching the Origin games. Shenny (Michael Shenton) coached him at Hull FC a few years ago and he said he just wants to learn. He’s got a great opportunity here and the pre-season will have done him no end of good.

“The way we train and how fast we train I can sometimes see him thinking but I’ve reassured him once we get to the game, it will be slower than how we train.

“We’ve thrown a lot of info at him, and he’s retaining it. He’s a lot to learn as a young halfback but if I can show him little bits and go through scenarios, we can really build him up. Watto has done a great job with him defensively; he’s got everything he needs. I think he has a great future ahead of him.

“His work ethic is the most important thing, his willingness to get better. But he’s strong and tough with a good temperament. He’s got the tools a young halfback needs.”