Hull KR coach Willie Peters has revealed that the club’s guest speaker on the eve of their Challenge Cup final win was former Robin and Great Britain captain Jamie Peacock.

Peters revealed at the start of the week that he had plans to get a high-profile figure in with connections to the Robins to speak to his players ahead of taking to the field against Warrington Wolves.

However, at the time he had declined to name the individual in question.

But he has now confirmed that it was Peacock who delivered the eve of the final motivational talk to Rovers’ players, with Peters admitting he had wanted to use the former Leeds Rhinos superstar on multiple occasions before.

He confirmed: “We had Jamie Peacock come in.

“I had always wanted to get him in to speak to the players but it just wasn’t the right time.

“I’ve wanted to get a player like JP. Someone who has experienced the highest of highs, and I wanted a winner, and someone who had to work for everything and work his way up.

“Someone who wasn’t the most talented, but in terms of competing and being the team-mate everyone wanted to play with.. I wanted the players to respond to that and they did.”

Rovers captain Elliot Minchella, who was a team-mate of Peacock’s during his early days at Leeds Rhinos, admitted it was an honour to listen to Peacock deliver a talk.

He said: “I was lucky enough to play with him and I’m in awe of him. He’s one of the toughest blokes to play the game and it was a massive honour to listen to him.”

Minchella is only the second Hull KR captain in history after Roger Millward to lift the Challenge Cup aloft.

He admitted of the moment: “It felt unbelievable.”

