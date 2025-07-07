Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis replacement options for Leigh Leopards clash analysed including shock option

Hull KR will head into their clash away against Leigh Leopards this weekend without Mikey Lewis after his failed HIA: but how will they replace him?

Reigning Man of Steel Lewis was forced off for a HIA at the back end of the first half as KR took on Leeds Rhinos in Round 17 following a high shot from Harry Newman.

He ultimately failed that HIA, so had to watch on from the sidelines in the second half as the Rhinos earned a shock win at Craven Park.

And with Lewis now also forced to miss Saturday afternoon’s trip to Leigh, here’s a look at who Willie Peters may opt for instead…

Danny Richardson

The straightforward solution would appear to be a like-for-like swap positionally with Richardson, who has just enjoyed a pretty solid two-week loan stint at Salford Red Devils.

Once a Leigh player on dual-registration during his time at St Helens, Richardson is effectively KR’s third-choice half-back after Lewis and Tyrone May.

If he does play, it’ll mark just a third Super League appearance of the year in a Robins shirt for him.

Jez Litten

When Lewis was forced off on Sunday afternoon against Leeds, Peters thrust hooker Litten into the halves in his place.

That felt like a temporary move, especially given how much dynamism is lost when the England international isn’t able to spring out of dummy-half.

Litten has only started eight games in his career in the halves, but one of those came this year in the only Super League game Lewis has missed to date – the defeat to Wigan Warriors back in April.

Bill Leyland

Off-season recruit Leyland hasn’t let KR down when called upon so far this year, but you’d imagine if he is to be involved at Leigh, it’ll be in his usual role as hooker.

The 22-year-old has never started a game in the halves in his career, but if Litten is shifted to replace Lewis, that’ll leave a gap in Peters’ 17.

Peta Hiku

The other option here is to move veteran Kiwi international Hiku into the halves, which Peters has already done twice from the offf this term: against Wakefield Trinity and Salford in Rounds 2 and 3 respectively.

Much like not having Litten at 9, not having Hiku in the centres feels like a loss in itself. We’d be surprised if this is the path that KR choose to go down, but it’s certainly an option.

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

Right, to round us off, here is the ‘shock’ option we promised you in our headline.

Young half-back Laulu-Togaga’e penned a contract extension at Craven Park ahead of 2025 and headed back out on loan to Championship outfit Oldham, who he helped to the League 1 title last term.

So far this term, the 22-year-old has grabbed ten tries in 18 appearances across all competitions for the Roughyeds. The Robins could always recall him to make a first Super League appearance since August 2023, though it appears highly unlikely.