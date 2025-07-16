Hull KR’s horrendous record without Mikey Lewis in detail as impact clear

Hull KR will welcome star half-back Mikey Lewis back into their squad for this weekend’s trip to Catalans: and the evidence suggests they cannot afford to miss him again in 2025.

Lewis was absent for last weekend’s defeat to Leigh Leopards, the third full game he has missed this year.

Since becoming a Robins regular in recent years, Lewis has only missed a handful of games – but the data and the evidence suggests they struggle to cope without their talismanic half..

2022: Games missed – 12 (W6, L6)

Lewis would have a spell out of the time midway through 2022 with an ankle injury that required surgery. He missed seven games in league and cup, with Rovers winning three of them. One of the four defeats was their Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Huddersfield at Elland Road.

Later in the year, he would miss defeats to Wigan and Leeds and a win over Toulouse, before Rovers won the final two games of the season in Lewis’ absence.

2023: Games missed – 2 (W0, L2)

By 2023, Rovers were more reliant on Lewis than ever as he continued to mature into the club’s standout player under Willie Peters in the Australian’s first season in charge.

He would miss just two games all season in league and cup – and they were both either side of Wembley and the Challenge Cup loss to Leigh.

2024: Games missed – 1 (W0, L1)

Lewis was again a near ever-present for the Robins in league and cup last season, as they made it all the way to the Super League Grand Final for the first time.

His one week on the sidelines came the week after they defeated Leigh Leopards in a Challenge Cup final rematch. Rovers lost that game though, beating defeated by Catalans in Perpignan in Round 8.

2025: Games missed – 3 (W1, L2)

So far in 2025, Lewis has missed three games for a variety of different reasons. His first absence came early in the season, when an ankle injury picked up against Wakefield Trinity forced him to miss the early-season victory over Salford Red Devils.

Lewis has then missed two more matches for the Robins. He was injured in the Challenge Cup win over Hull FC and subsequently missed the following week’s defeat to Wigan Warriors, before being ruled out last week’s loss against Leigh following the HIA picked up against Leeds.

That means in the last three seasons, Lewis has missed six games: and Rovers have won just one of them. They can ill afford to lose him again, it seems.