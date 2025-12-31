We’re taking a look at the greatest players to have featured for every Super League club in the run-up to the 2026 season: and we’ve arrived at the reigning champions, Hull KR.

Although their Super League existence was pretty fallow in terms of success prior to 2025, there have been some unbelievable players to have donned a red and white shirt during their time in the top flight.

That made picking this team very tricky. With a mixture of current stars, legends of the game and cult heroes from the mid-2000s, here are the 13 Robins we’ve selected!

1. Ben Cockayne

We start with a pretty tricky spot to pick. There’s no doubting that in a couple of years time, this spot will go to Arthur Mourgue should he continue in the fine vein of form he has started life as a Rovers player in. But for now, we’ve gone with longevity and a player who always gave his all for the Robins, in Ben Cockayne.

2. David Hodgson

He may not have played as many games for Rovers as some other wingers, but he is certainly someone who contributed to the club’s successful moments. He almost makes the team for his infamous Magic Weekend try alone!

3. Kris Welham

An unbelievable servant for the Robins over a prolonged period of time. No player has made more appearances in Super League for Rovers than Welham has, making him an obvious inclusion.

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall

We could have gone with someone like Jake Webster – but we’re going to give the nod to the man whose arrival really transformed Rovers and got them started on their journey to the Super League summit. As a player and assistant coach, Kenny-Dowall was so influential for the Robins.

5. Ryan Hall

Just like Kenny-Dowall, Hall’s arrival at the Robins underlined they were serious about gatecrashing the elite. And while he never was part of a trophy-winning side at the club, he made a massive difference to the Robins on and off the pitch.

6. Mikey Lewis

The number six shirt couldn’t really go to anyone else, could it?

7. Michael Dobson

There were a couple of players who could have partnered Lewis in this all-star KR team but the man who was at the heart of their success under Justin Morgan is the one we’ve gone for. Dobson was one of the very best halves in Super League during his time with the Robins.

8. Michael Vella

Well over 100 appearances in the front row, and one of the best overseas imports in Rovers’ modern day history. As with fullback, there will probably be some new names in this position in the years to come but for now, we’ve gone with two from the past, starting with Vella.

9. Jez Litten

There are some great hookers who could have made this team! Josh Hodgson became a Super League star during his time at the Rovers, while the Robins also had plenty of great service from Ben Fisher. But it’s England international Litten who, perhaps unsurprisingly, gets the nod here.

10. Rhys Lovegrove

Another player who made well over 100 appearances in Super League for the Robins across almost a decade of service.

11. Dean Hadley

He’s become one of the very best forwards in Super League, not just at Hull KR. It’s hard to put a team like this together and leave Hadley out. He’ll likely go on to become one of the finest players ever to have worn red and white by the end of his career.

12. Ben Galea

Another brilliant overseas import who gave the Robins great service.

13. Elliot Minchella

We round off this all-star Rovers 13 with the current captain, and the man who lifted the Super League trophy aloft for the first time, Elliot Minchella.