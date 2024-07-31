Hull KR have hit the transfer market, and have pulled off some of the best signings building into the 2025 Super League season.

Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is the headline arrival at Craven Park next year, but he is also joined by Catalans Dragons duo Michael McIlorum and Tom Davies, and star back-rower Rhyse Martin is also on his way to East Hull after his exit from Leeds Rhinos was confirmed yesterday.

But with so many big names joining the club, how will their squad look? With that thought in mind, here is the brilliant potential Hull KR line-up in 2025.

1. Niall Evalds

A pretty easy call to kick things off. Niall Evalds began his Hull KR stint on the wings during the Peta Hiku experiment, but since reverting back into this position Evalds has excelled.

The former Castleford and Salford man has been a constant threat in attack for the Robins since his arrival, notching an impressive 16 assists and six tries of his own so far this campaign.

2. Tom Davies

Tom Davies in action for Catalans Dragons in 2024

The first of the new recruits in the starting team is current Catalans winger Tom Davies.

Since arriving in the South of France in 2020, Davies has become one of Super League’s elite wingers, and should bring plenty of quality to the Robins following the departure of Ryan Hall. He has notched an impressive eight tries this season in his 16 league appearances, but is also his side’s chief meter-maker with 2388 from his 307 carries.

3. Peta Hiku

Peta Hiku (ball in hand) in action for Hull KR in 2024

After a shaky start to life at Craven Park during his stint at fullback, he has found his feet again in the centres and become one of KR’s most important players.

Hiku has scored 12 tries in his 22 appearances for the Robins, and is one of their principle attacking options with 2438 meters; putting him second only to Ryan Hall in this area. He has made a very impressive start to life in Red and White, and should only improve in 2025.

4. Oliver Gildart

Oliver Gildart in action for Hull KR

Another new recruit for the 2024 season, and despite suffering an injury early into the campaign has proved to be a decent addition to the backline at Craven Park.

The former Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards back has notched two tries and three assists in his 10 appearances to date this season, and has also contributed 846 meters in attack.

5. Joe Burgess

Joe Burgess in action for Hull KR in 2024

Yet another new arrival this season should keep his spot in 2025.

Joe Burgess arrived at Hull KR fairly late into the off-season, but has settled into life in East Hull quite well considering the manner of his departure from Salford. He has grabbed nine tries in his 14 appearances for his new employers, and has added a new dynamic to their attack.

6. Mikey Lewis

Mikey Lewis celebrates in front of the Hull KR supporters during their Round 17 victory at Hull FC

Would anyone else occupy this spot?

Since making his debut for KR back 2019, Lewis has improved year-on-year to become one of Super League’s best players. He has racked up an impressive 91 appearances to date for the club, and in that time has tallied some decent figures. This season, though, has also arguably been his best to date, scoring 12 tries and producing 18 assists on the Robins march up the table.

If KR can fend off interest from the NRL, he looks to be a key part of their long-term plans.

7. Tyrone May

Tyrone May in action for Hull KR in 2024

Joining Lewis in the halves again next year will likely be Tyrone May.

May made the move from the South of France this off-season, and has taken well to life in East Hull. He has registered 21 appearances to date in Red and White, and has three tries and eight assists to his name so far.

8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in action for the Sydney Roosters

The headline signing moving into the 2025 campaign is NRL icon Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. Waerea-Hargreaves made his NRL debut for Manly in 2009, but became a household name down under following his switch to the Sydney Roosters a year later.

He has since made a staggering 307 appearances for the Roosters, and helped the club win three NRL Premierships and three World Club Challenges.

The powerhouse prop has also been an integral part of the Kiwi’s squad between 2009 and 2022, and won 33 caps for his country.

9. Michael McIlorum

Michael McIlorum in action for Catalans Dragons in 2023 – Alamy

36-year-old Michael McIlorum caught everyone by surprise with his decision to join the Robins for what will likely be his final season before retirement, but should slot straight into the starting team.

After making his Super League debut for Wigan back in 2007, the hooker has amassed an eye-watering 327 appearances in the top flight. He has also won three Grand Finals and three Challenge Cups.

He also adds plenty of international experience to the roster for 2025, with 15 caps for both Ireland (six) and England (nine).

10. Jai Whitbread

Jai Whitbread made the switch from West to East Yorkshire this off-season, but has become a regular feature in Willie Peter’s side since.

The prop has made 21 appearances to date since his move from Wakefield, and has made plenty of work for himself on both sides of the ball. He has racked up an impressive 1516 meters from just 231 carries in attack, and in defence has registered 494 tackles.

11. Rhyse Martin

Rhyse Martin is set for a move to Hull KR next year

The fourth and final new name on the Robins team sheet next year is current Leeds man Rhyse Martin.

Since arriving at Headingley back in 2019, the PNG international has quickly become one of the competition’s most consistent players. He has scored 408 goals and 35 tries in the Blue and Amber since his debut, but this season has become one of their main attacking threats with 2024 meters to his name.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa

Hull KR forward Kelepi Tanginoa applauds their supporters after a game in 2024

Lining up in the back-row again next year is new recruit Kelepi Tanginoa. Tanginoa followed Whitbread in swapping Belle Vue for Craven Park this off-season, and has pieced together a brilliant run of games in his new colours.

The 30-year-old has registered 22 appearances for KR thus far, and has notched seven tries and two assists. He has also added some proper strike to his edge, and has contributed 1499 meters to the attack from his 198 carries.

13. Elliot Minchella

Elliot Minchella in action for Hull KR in 2024

Rounding off our predicted Hull KR team for 2025 is skipper Elliot Minchella.

Minchella was named captain following the retirement of Shaun Kenny-Dowall, but has led by example for his team this season. He has come up with two tries and three assists across his 20 matches this current campaign, but has been ever-impressive in most areas of his game.

Bench

Jez Litten in action for Hull KR in 2024

Jez Litten, James Batchelor, Sam Luckley, Jesse Sue

