Hull KR’s best-ever league starts ranked as 2025 class set ALL-TIME record

Hull KR stand on the brink of genuine history after victory at Castleford on Thursday night: their best EVER start to a league season.

No, not in the Super League era. No, not since 1985. Ever. Since all the way back to 1895 and the invention of rugby league.

The Robins relentlessly swatted aside Castleford Tigers on Thursday evening to maintain their position at the Super League summit and re-open a four-point gap in the process.

It was their 14th win in 15 league games, and it equals a record set all the way back in 1966-67 when Colin Hutton’s side also did exactly the same.

That is the only other time Rovers have achieved such an extraordinary feat. Their legendary teams of 1978-79 and 1984-85, with the likes of Roger Millward and Mike Smith at the heart of everything they did well, both managed 13 wins from their first 15 games.

1983-84 saw Rovers win 12 of their first 15 in the league, and you have to go all the way back to the 1920s to find another start this strong. That was in 1920-21, with the same 12 wins from 15 in 1911-12, too.

As mentioned, their previous best start was all the way back in 1966, almost 60 years ago. That season, Rovers also won 14 of their first 15 games – and history is now within reach for the Robins should they pick up another victory next weekend.

That’s because Hull KR’s class of 1966 lost their 16th league game of the season against Wakefield, with their only other blemish against Workington at that stage in proceedings. And in a bizarre twist of fate, who do they play next week? Trinity!

So win next week against Wakefield, and it is an all-time league record 143 years in the making.

Hull KR’s best-ever top division starts after 15 games

8. 1982-83: 11 wins from 15

=5. 1911-12, 1920-21 and 1983-84: 12 wins from 15

=3. 1978-79 and 1984-85: 13 wins from 15

=1. 1966-67 and 2024-25: 14 wins from 15*