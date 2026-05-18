Hull KR’s Arthur Mourgue fears confirmed as injury detail emerges

Arthur Mourgue will miss the Challenge Cup Final as a result of the pectoral injury suffered on his return to action last week.

The Hull KR fullback made a try-scoring return for the Robins in their victory over Leigh Leopards, but was forced off after suffering a fresh injury in his first match back from a three-month absence.

Having discovered more about the severity of the injury, the Robins now know they have lost Mourgue for a minimum of six weeks, meaning he will miss next week’s Wembley showdown with Wigan Warriors.

Rovers will not know the full extent of the injury for another week. They are hopeful that, once the injury settles down, it will show that Mourgue can recover without requiring surgery, which will mean he only misses six weeks of action.

However, if surgery is required, he will likely miss 12 weeks once again, essentially ruling him out for the majority of the season.

It is a cruel blow for the Frenchman, who was forced off during the World Club Challenge victory over Brisbane Broncos with a similar injury. He has been limited to just three appearances throughout the season, coming off injured in two of those.

Jack Broadbent set for big opportunity

Mourgue’s injury will almost certainly see Broadbent be given the nod to play fullback in the Challenge Cup Final, just as he did last year, given Mourgue was cup-tied following a mid-season switch from Catalans Dragons.

25-year-old Broadbent started every game at fullback in Mourgue’s absence, but was named on the bench when the Robins defeated Leigh on Saturday afternoon.

The likelihood now is that Broadbent takes up that role once again now. Rovers do have Dec Murphy and Ryan Hampshire to call upon too, but Broadbent has held the position down, and it’s unlikely that’s about to change ahead of the biggest game of the season so far.

Of course, for both Rovers and Wigan, this Thursday may be different. The dress rehearsal to the Challenge Cup Final poses difficult selection calls for Willie Peters and Matt Peet, who must decide whether to rest players or not for Wembley.

Rovers in form

The good news for Rovers is that they have proven they can win without Mourgue. They had won seven straight matches before Mourgue’s return to the side, scoring points at ease in the process.

His absence is a loss but ahead of a key spell in the season, Rovers can go in with evidence that they can win and play well without him, and that should give them confidence heading into the summer.

For now, they will wait to discover the length of his injury.