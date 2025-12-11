Hull KR’s 2026 line-up predicted with new recruit primed for key role

Hull KR come into 2026 with a big target on their backs, after winning a historic treble last time out.

Willie Peters has also further bolstered his squad ahead of the new season, with seven new recruits joining the club in the form of Jumah Sambou, Tom Amone, Declan Murphy, Cobie Wainhouse, Jack Charles, Jordan Dezaria and Tom Whitehead.

But, just how could they shape up for the opening round of the season? Well, here’s our take on exactly that.

1 Arthur Mourgue

Made the full-back position his own after arriving mid-season, and will again take the starting role in 2026.

He just added a little bit of spice to the KR attack, becoming a crucial link to the wingers outside him as well as offering a threat of his own.

2 Tom Davies

A real workhorse within this KR side, growing in importance as the season went on.

His power in the contact and desire to make those big carries out of yardage really helped set KR up on the right foot in attack, and he backed that up with some deft finishing as well.

3 Peta Hiku

The experienced New Zealand international will again command a starting shirt next season, given his strong stint at Craven Park thus far.

Hiku has quickly established himself as one of Super League’s best centres since arriving from the NRL, adding some real quality to KR in the process.

If the Robins want more success, he will need another big year.

4 Oliver Gildart

Peters’ biggest call potentially came at number 4, given Jack Broadbent impressed here last season, but Gildart retaining the shirt suggests he is in pole position ahead of the new season.

Gildart is a very talented player in his own right, though, and also adds another experienced head to this backline.

5 Joe Burgess

Fresh from a 2025 season that saw him re-called into the England squad, Burgess will again play a prominent role in the KR squad.

He is a real complete winger, contributing massively on both sides of the ball, and like Davies, is a supreme finisher close to the line.

6 Mikey Lewis

Next.

7 Tyrone May

Grew into the 2025 campaign as it went along, and will again have to step up to the plate in the new year.

For all of Lewis’ razzmatazz, May just adds a sense of calm to the side, which is such an important skill to have in the halves.

8 Sauaso Sue

A supremely powerful prop, who is showing no signs of slowing down.

He just brings real steel to this KR pack, and crucially offers big minutes too.

9 Jez Litten

An open-and-shut case. Jez Litten will be Hull KR’s starting hooker come 2026.

10 Tom Amone

It was the big call in the KR squad number announcement, but Amone will likely come straight into the starting group next year.

As his time at Leigh and Castleford showed, he is among the best props in Super League, and could take his game to a whole new level at Craven Park.

He’s got big boots to fill, taking over the number 10 shirt from Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, but he is a rather fine replacement.

11 Dean Hadley

He’s ageing like a fine wine, and comes into 2026 fresh from arguably the best year of his career.

Hadley simply oozed class right across last season, and while he’s not the flashiest player in the squad, his work rate and intensity made him a crucial cog in the dominant KR pack.

12 James Batchelor

Potentially flies under the radar in this KR side, but played a key role right across the 2025 campaign.

Like his back-row colleague, Batchelor just does all the ugly stuff really well, but his reading of space close to the line also gives KR that extra bit of punch.

13 Elliot Minchella

Rounding off the starting unit is club captain Minchella, who again simply has to feature in this side.

His over quality and leadership were arguably the foundation behind KR’s historic treble last year, and he will yet again need to set the tone if they want any sort of repeat.

Minchella is also quickly pushing his name up the England depth chart, and a big year for the Robins could push him into Shaun Wane’s World Cup squad.

Bench: Bill Leyland, Sam Luckly, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin

The bench is a really interesting one for KR this year. Bill Leyland came on leaps and bounds in his maiden campaign in East Hull last year, and with Michael McIlorum hanging up his boots, could be primed for a regular role in the 17.

Peters will also likely deploy two middles on his bench, with Sam Luckley and Jai Whitbread firmly in the mix, while Rhyse Martin’s experience and versatility makes him a good option here.

