Hull KR youngster pens long-term contract with length of deal revealed

Hull KR have tied down promising hooker Bill Leyland to a new deal until the end of the 2028 season, the club have confirmed.

Leyland joined the Robins on an initial two-year deal heading into the 2025 season, but will now remain at Craven Park for a further three seasons.

‘Hull has become a real second home to me’

The Kent-native has had a rollercoaster start to his young career. He burst onto the scene during the London Broncos’ Championship-winning campaign in 2023, where he won Championship Young Player of the Year, but he missed the chance to represent them in Super League following an ACL injury.

But, his form in the second tier was still enough to tempt Hull KR into a transfer, and he later made a try-scoring debut for the club in the Challenge Cup fourth round win over Oldham. He has since added a further nine appearances for the Robins, alongside one appearance for Huddersfield Giants on loan.

He also featured in the wider squad for the Challenge Cup final.

Commenting on his new deal, Leyland said: “I’m really happy to resign with Hull KR, Hull has become a real second home to me.

“I was targeting to play this season and so far, I’ve had the opportunity to show what I can bring to Hull KR in the next three years. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and even more grateful for the guidance that Micky (McIlorum) and Jez (Litten) have shown me this year.

“They’ve helped me with my general passing and skill, deception and knowing when to run and not to run. They’ve really taken me under their wing.

“It’s been a great experience so far at Hull KR, I’ve been pleased with how it’s gone and I want to keep improving over the next three years.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters added: “We’re pleased Bill has signed a new deal with the club. We believe Bill’s best years are ahead of him.

“He’s still within the early stages of his development as a Super League player and it’s up to Bill with how far he wants to go with his career with what he puts into it.”

