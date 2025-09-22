Hull KR youngster Noah Booth is one of just ten players to have won every Super League game in 2025, but is the only one to have played five or more this term and still boast a 100% record.

Highly-rated utility back Booth was snapped up by the Robins at the end of January, penning a four-year deal as he joined from Wakefield Trinity.

The 20-year-old had caught the eye in the handful of games he managed for Wakefield last year during their treble-winning campaign at Championship level, and continued to impress on loan at Hunslet in the early stages of the year.

He had to wait a while for his chance with KR, but took it with both hands when handed a debut at Magic Weekend against Salford Red Devils with a try, and hasn’t looked back since.

Hull KR young gun seals unique Super League achievement in silverware-laden campaign

More than 370 different players took to the field in Super League this season, but just ten players ended the 2025 campaign with a 100%-winning record.

And of those ten, Booth was the only one to chalk up five or more appearances while maintaining a perfect record.

The Robins young gun ended the year with six wins from six, and scored seven tries in the process, only failing to score in one of his appearances for KR.

Two of those tries helped them to seal the Super League Leaders’ Shield last Thursday night as Willie Peters’ side beat his former club Warrington Wolves 28-20 at Craven Park.

Having played in the first two rounds of the Challenge Cup this year for Hunslet, Booth didn’t take part in KR’s run to lifting that trophy at Wembley in June, but will be eligible for a medal should they manage to go all the way and win the Grand Final.

His closest rival in terms of this achievement was Leigh Leopards’ off-season recruit AJ Towse, who fell just short of the mark having played four Super League games this term and won each of them.

Towse’s fourth appearance came on Friday night as the Leopards beat Huddersfield Giants 30-16 on home soil, and saw him score his third top-flight try of the year.

Elsewhere, Kian McDermott (Wigan Warriors) and Nathan Wilde (Leigh) ended up victorious in their two Super League outings in 2025.

Six players won the one Super League game they featured in this year in the shape of Jake Davies (St Helens), Will Kirby (Hull FC), Ellis Lingard (Wakefield), Lenny Marc (Catalans Dragons), Ned McCormack (Leeds Rhinos) and Tanguy Zenon (Catalans).