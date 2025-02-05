Young Hull KR hooker Lennie Ellis has completed a six-week loan move to League 1 new boys Goole Vikings, the Robins have confirmed.

19-year-old Ellis made his first-team bow for KR in a 64-6 defeat at Wigan Warriors the week prior to the Challenge Cup final in August 2023.

Going on to feature four times last year for Whitehaven in the Championship, he will now gain more senior experience in the third tier with Goole.

Hull KR young gun makes short-term League 1 move ahead of 2025 campaign

The teenager, a Beverley Braves ARLFC junior, is also able to slot into the halves and will go straight into contention for the Vikings’ Challenge Cup Third Round tie against Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity this weekend.

Goole head coach Scott Taylor said: “We are pleased to bring Lennie into camp this week and give him an opportunity to get some much needed first-team football.

“He is a player we know a fair bit about and he knows a lot of our boys already, so to have that connection already is valuable and he will fit straight in.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing how he goes for us – he has a bright future and it is a move that probably works out well for everyone.”

Ellis saw his signing announced by Goole on Tuesday evening alongside the arrival of fellow hooker Ryan Wright, who joins for the duration of the 2025 campaign.

The 33-year-old has previously donned a shirt for Dewsbury Rams, Doncaster, Hunslet, Keighley Cougars and Oldham – amassing more than 130 senior career appearances in the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid.

After joining the League 1 outfit, Wright said: “Like a lot of people, I’ve been following the Vikings with interest and watched the squad they have been putting together.

“When Kev (Marshall, assistant coach) got in touch to see if it is something I would be interested in, I came down to training and met the lads, and I was really impressed with what the club is about.

“Scott has talked through everything with me about how he wants to play, and I think it will suit my game.

“The club has ambitious plans for the future, so it’s a really exciting time to get on board, and I’m looking forward to the season.

“Hopefully we can have a great first year.”

