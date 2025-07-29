Hull KR starlet Harvey Horne has returned to Championship outfit Doncaster on a two-week loan deal, linking back up with uncle and head coach Richard Horne.

Harvey, who turned 20 earlier this month, is highly-rated at Craven Park and is a product of KR‘s youth system.

The versatile back is yet to make his first-team bow for the Robins, but has earned his first taste of senior action this year out on loan, donning the shirts of both Doncaster and Sheffield Eagles.

After scoring a try on debut for the Dons in March, he lined up once more for them before heading to Sheffield the following month.

As he joined the Eagles, his loan was billed as season-long, but that hasn’t ended up being the case and he now returns to Doncaster.

Hull KR young gun makes latest Championship move as family reunion confirmed

One of Horne’s three appearances for Sheffield came against the Dons and saw him line up on the wing, though he’s also comfortable at full-back.

The son of former KR star Graeme, Harvey is also the nephew of Dons head coach Richard – who has been in charge at the Eco-Power Stadium since June 2017.

This term, the Dons are challenging for a spot in the Championship play-offs, with last weekend’s win against strugglers Batley Bulldogs seeing them move into the top six.

Having now won seven of their last nine games, Harvey’s second debut for the club could come this Sunday at home against Hunslet.

His two-week loan also includes Doncaster’s trip to high-flying Bradford Bulls on August 8.

Following that clash, KR and the Dons will have to decide whether or not the youngster’s loan spell is extended.

