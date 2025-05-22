Young Hull KR outside-back Connor Barley has linked up with Championship outfit London Broncos on an initial one-month loan deal.

Barley – who will turn 21 in September – made his Super League debut for KR as a 17-year-old back in August 2022 against St Helens, marking the occasion with a try in a 38-12 defeat at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He has four first-team Robins appearances on his CV in total, though the most recent of those was came in August 2023 against Wigan Warriors.

On that occasion, the then-teenager benefitted from KR head coach Willie Peters opting to rotate virtually his entire squad against a week prior to the Challenge Cup final, which Rovers would ultimately lose to Leigh Leopards.

Since then, Barley has picked up game time out on loan/dual-registration with both York and Featherstone Rovers, and will now don a shirt in the second tier for London.

Hull KR young gun makes Championship switch as length of latest loan confirmed

Between York and Fev, the youngster has added 15 first-team appearances to his tally, scoring three tries in the process.

Two of those appearances came in the colours of Fev earlier this year, with Barley grabbing a try in the latter of those as the Flatcappers were beaten 48-24 by Bradford Bulls at Post Office Road on March 30.

A couple of months on, he now arrives in the capital with London sat second-bottom of the Championship table having won just two of their first nine league games this term following last year’s relegation.

Mike Eccles’ side make the trip to Doncaster this weekend, and it’s expected that the KR loanee will make his debut for the Broncos at the Eco-Power Stadium.

