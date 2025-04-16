Hull KR young gun joins League 1 club as former Hull FC starlet departs

Hull KR youngster Kye Armstrong has joined League 1 outfit Goole on loan, with ex-Hull FC ace Lennon Bursell departing the Vikings.

Armstrong, 20, made the cross-city switch to link up with KR’s reserves ahead of 2025 having seen his contract at FC come to an end last year.

He departed the MKM Stadium without making a first-team appearance despite being in and around the squad frequently for a couple of years.

The loose forward has impressed for the Robins’ reserves in recent weeks, and now gets the opportunity to add some senior experience to his CV having featured twice previously in League 1 on loan for Midlands Hurricanes.

Bursell meanwhile only joined Goole ahead of 2025 having seen his own time at Hull FC come to an end last term.

The 20-year-old, who had featured five times for third tier side Newcastle Thunder on loan last season, played three games for the Vikings across all competitions this year.

But with opportunities limited, the versatile forward has departed and will move on to pastures new.

As announced on Wednesday morning, Armstrong makes the move to Goole alongside two other signings in the shape of Jack Arnold and Dean Roberts.

27-year-old prop Arnold joins on loan from Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers having previously donned a shirt for Keighley Cougars, Oldham and Rochdale Hornets.

Utility forward Roberts has penned a deal until the end of the 2025 campaign following his recent departure from Hunslet. The 28-year-old has also represented Hemel Stags, Doncaster, Rochdale and Featherstone previously.

Armstrong, Arnold and Roberts will go straight into contention to make their Goole debuts this weekend against Keighley.

Vikings head coach Scott Taylor said: “To add three players of the calibre and versatility of Jack, Dean and Kye is a real boost for us at this stage of the season.

“We’ve seen our squad depth tested with the injuries we have had, so this gives us some really good options across our pack, particularly with the likes of Joe Phillips, Alex Holdstock and Tyler Craig also back in contention.

“Jack and Dean bring vast experience of the game at this level and a toughness and physicality in the way they play, which is what we need.

“Kye has been in really good form at KR in their reserves side and is ready to test himself in first-team competition.”

