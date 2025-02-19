Hull KR winger makes Super League switch following off-season move

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of winger Lee Kershaw from fellow Super League outfit Hull KR on a two-week loan deal.

Bradford-born Kershaw joined KR ahead of the 2025 campaign, penning a two-year deal at Craven Park on the back of a 2024 season which saw him score seven tries in 26 appearances for London Broncos.

The 25-year-old, who had donned a shirt for Wakefield Trinity and Oldham prior to London, featured for the Robins in pre-season – playing in the Amsterdam Challenge against Championship outfit York.

But he didn’t feature for KR in either their Challenge Cup clash with York or their Super League opener last Friday night against Castleford.

And the winger has now linked up with the Tigers for at least the next two weeks.

Kershaw’s games in a London shirt last term saw him take his career tallies up to 41 tries in 104 appearances.

24 of those tries have come in the space of 73 top-flight games to date, with Cas confirming his arrival on loan on Wednesday afternoon.

His signing comes on the back of a serious injury blow to Will Tate, who has been forced to undergo surgery on an ankle issue issue picked up in training which is expected to keep him out for the next four months.

Danny McGuire’s side host St Helens at The Jungle on Sunday afternoon (February 22) for their home opener in Round 2, before travelling to Leeds Rhinos in Round 3 on March 2.

✍️ Castleford Tigers can confirm the loan signing of Lee Kershaw from Hull KR! 🔗 https://t.co/qUwWbZItZG#COYF pic.twitter.com/cttGfxwEIs — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) February 19, 2025

