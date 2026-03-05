Hull KR’s selection conundrum as Willie Peters ponders changes

Hull KR boss Willie Peters is yet to decide whether to ring the changes or stay loyal to his players after their horror show in Las Vegas.

The Robins are looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat to Leeds Rhinos in Sin City, a loss that leaves them bottom of Super League after two straight defeats.

With a resourceful squad at his disposal, Peters has the opportunity to shuffle his pack and give new players opportunities, or give those who played at the Allegiant Stadium an opportunity to redeem themselves. That’s a decision he has yet to make.

“You can look at it two ways,” Peters told Love Rugby League. “We can make changes or give people an opportunity to redeem themselves, it’s something we’ll decide later in the week.

“I’ve shown loyalty to players when individuals haven’t played that well and repaid that over time. It’s a game last weekend where there weren’t too many positives individually or collectively. It’s something we’ll look at, but I don’t forget what players have done as well. But now it’s about what we do moving forward, not holding on to the past.”

Unsurprisingly, Peters will put a focus on defence this week after their leaky performance, a far cry from last year when they ended the season as the best defensive side in the competition.

“When you have a loss like we did at the weekend, we don’t shy away from that. We focus on the little areas we want to get right.

“As long as we can get those right we can start building blocks to get to where we need to later in the year. But we’re going to narrow our focus down to our defence, we judge ourselves on that this week and it’s an area we pride ourselves in. Doing that and making sure we’re competing on every play, if we focus on those two areas we put ourselves in good stead to be in the game.

“At the weekend we were beaten in every area, when that happens you have to narrow the focus to areas you think can fast track you to where you want to.”