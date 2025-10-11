Hull KR secured their first Super League title in stunning style, dethroning Wigan Warriors with a near-perfect display to be crowned champions for 2025.

The Robins secured an historic treble with a display not dissimilar to the kind of one the Warriors themselves have produced during their own era of dominance.

Here’s everything we learned on the night from Old Trafford..

Mikey Lewis for England: locked in

Shaun Wane has told us that he will be picking his England squad around the players who perform the best in the biggest games.

Well if that is the logic, then Mikey Lewis is in the side that will walk out at Wembley Stadium in a fortnight. He produced his best performance for months on the biggest stage of them all and was the heartbeat of everything Hull KR did well.

He’s now the ultimate big-game player. And he’s an England star, surely?

And what about Joe Burgess?

Is there not an argument to say that Burgess, who finally ended his own Grand Final hoodoo, is now in contention for a spot on the wing too?

He was one of Rovers’ very best on the night, not just for his two tries but his all-round display. He’s felt some distance away from the England setup but as the business end of the season has rolled on, he has got better and better.

That’s why Hull KR signed Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

The debate will rage long into the night and beyond about whether or not he should have been on the field. But the bottom line is that he was – and this was exactly the kind of night why Hull KR brought Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to England.

Past his best? Perhaps. But on nights like these, Waerea-Hargreaves comes alive. He was absolutely sensational from start to finish and was responsible for some of the game’s biggest moments.

What a player, and what a way to go out.

Hull KR do a Wigan to Wigan

The game-plan was, in truth, executed to absolute perfection from start to finish. Rovers rode their luck early on but in games like these, against great teams like Wigan, you need a bit of luck.

The reality is that when Hull KR got ahead, they never looked likely to surrender it. The strategy was to complete hard, force Wigan to come from deep and try and strangle the life out of them.

It’s what we’ve seen the Warriors do time and time again in big games in the last two or three years. But the mantle, and the crown, now appears to have been passed.

This is just the start

Take a look at this Rovers squad. It is not one nearing the end of its cycle. Nor too, in all fairness, is Wigan’s.

But with the monkey off their backs and newly-crowned champions of England, this group could go anywhere in the years to come.