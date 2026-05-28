Two of Super League’s great teams do battle at Wembley on Saturday – as Hull KR and Wigan Warriors square off with the Challenge Cup trophy on the line.

The last two Super League champions, teams who have won multiple trophies in a short period of time.. the prospect of an all-time classic in the two teams’ first-ever meeting in a cup final is high on the cards.

But who would make the cut in a combined 13 across both teams? We’re almost certain it will cause debate – and here is our version..

NB. The team has been selected from only the players available to feature this weekend as it stands. Which means no consideration, sadly, for the likes of Bevan French, Liam Marshall and Arthur Mourgue.

1. Jai Field

We’re starting with a Warriors player. Had Arthur Mourgue been fit, this might have been a slightly closer conversation: but only slightly. There are few fullbacks better to watch and who thrive in big games quite like Jai Field. He’s an obvious lock-in for a team like this.

2. Tom Davies

Our first dilemma came early on. Zach Eckersley has been a revelation on the wing for the Warriors this year and already looks at home as a key member of Peet’s side. But we’re going with seniority – just – and giving the nod to a player in Davies who is consistently great for the Robins.

3. Peta Hiku

It was a toss-up between Hiku and Adam Keighran, and we’re giving the nod to Hiku – whose form has excelled along with Rovers’ in 2026 after a sluggish start for both player and club.

4. Jake Wardle

No doubting the other centre position. Wardle remains one of the standout centres in Super League. We couldn’t leave him out.

5. Joe Burgess

Burgess has been outstanding for Hull KR again this year and given how Liam Marshall is unavailable, this one was a fairly straightforward decision.

6. Mikey Lewis

Into the halves – where there are NO Wigan players to speak of. Again, that would have changed had French been fit – but we’re going with Lewis..

7. Tyrone May

..and of course, that means we’re going with May too. He, incidentally, has been one of the best players in Super League this season and on form alone, he just gets the nod over Harry Smith.

8. Sauaso Sue

The pack has some tricky decisions to make – and it’s Sue who kicks us off.

9. Jez Litten

Possibly the toughest one to call. Brad O’Neill remains one of the premiere hookers in Super League in 2026 but the form of Litten, as well as his importance to the Rovers’ style, means we’re including him. This was a really, really close call though!

10. Luke Thompson

The Warriors’ pack leader takes the second front row spot: and on merit.

11. Dean Hadley

He’s still a doubt as of the time of writing – but that means he’s technically available! And there’s no way a team like this could not have one of the Robins’ most influential players involved.

12. Junior Nsemba

Our fourth and final Wigan player is Warriors back rower Nsemba – who is back to his best without a shadow of a doubt in 2026. He would walk into most teams, let alone this one!

13. Elliot Minchella

Another tough call to finish off. Oli Partington’s form has earned him a starting spot at 13 for Wigan in recent weeks, and that has coincided with an uptick in the Warriors’ overall performances.

But we have to give the nod to Rovers’ treble-winning captain and a player at the peak of his powers in Minchella.

Don’t agree? Debate away..