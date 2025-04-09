Hull KR are the latest club to take an interest in Tom Amone’s next move as they weigh up a potential deal for the forward in 2026.

Amone’s name has emerged back on the market as a transfer option, despite only returning to the NRL several months ago after a successful spell with Leigh Leopards.

The Leopards are one of several clubs looking at Amone after he struggled to break into the Canterbury Bulldogs side at the beginning of the new season.

Sam Burgess admitted last week that Warrington were also looking at a potential deal for Amone if he was open to returning to Super League after an initial report from All Out Rugby League.

But Love Rugby League has been told that the Robins are now also keeping tabs on Amone as they await more information about whether or not he will leave the NRL.

Rovers could yet have a quota spot available in their pack at the end of this season. They have agreed a new deal with Sauaso Sue to the end of the 2026 campaign, but Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is only on a one-year deal.

And as they begin to explore potential options for more high-profile arrivals at the club next year, Amone has arrived on their radar as a possible option.

Amone’s management have indicated to Super League clubs that the forward would be interested in a return to England if he was able to secure a release from his Bulldogs deal.

He has been restricted to New South Wales Cup action since returning to the NRL, having failed to break into the Canterbury side.

At Leigh, he emerged as one of the best forwards in Super League, leading to a number of teams on both sides of the world weighing up a move for the prop.

And with his future unclear at Canterbury, Rovers are the latest big side to take an interest in his availability.