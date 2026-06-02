Hull KR-Warrington Wolves Super League rearranged fixture date confirmed

The rearranged Super League fixture between Hull KR and Warrington Wolves will now take place on Tuesday, August 18, it has been confirmed.

The fixture, which was initially pencilled in for round two, was postponed and moved to a later date due to Hull KR’s involvement in the World Club Challenge, in which they beat Brisbane Broncos 30-24.

The game will get underway at 8 pm at Hull KR’s Craven Park.

Hull KR-Warrington Wolves rearranged fixture date confirmed

In a post on social media, Super League said: “The Robins’ Betfred Super League round two fixture against the Wolves will take place on Tuesday, August 18 at 8 pm.”

Both sides remain fully in the hunt for silverware in Super League this season and, with the game initially being postponed, have a game in hand on the teams around them in the top six.

Reigning champions KR sit just two points below Warrington at the time of writing, and could pull level on points this weekend, but Warrington are also eyeing up top spot in the table with them level on points with both Leeds Rhinos and St Helens.

A win for either side in the rearranged fixture would also go a long way to cementing their spot in the top six.

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However, this has also led to further rescheduling down the line.

Hull KR were previously set to play Catalans Dragons on Friday, August 14 and Toulouse Olympique on Thursday, August 20, but with the Warrington fixture now in the middle of those, they will play Les Dracs on Thursday, August 13, at 8 pm and Toulouse on Saturday, August 22, at 5:30 pm

Elsewhere, Wire will also move their fixture with York Knights to Thursday, August 13, at 8 pm instead of the initial date of Friday, August 14, but look set to play against Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, August 23, meaning they will play three times in 10 days. Their game against the Giants will also kick off at 3 pm.

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