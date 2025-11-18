Wakefield Trinity coach Luke Gale has made the move to replace Shaun Kenny-Dowall at Hull KR in 2026 after the Australian’s departure from the club.

Gale has been on Wakefield’s coaching staff under Daryl Powell for the last 12 months, after bringing the curtain down on his own playing career at the end of the 2024 season.

He has been touted for a bright future as a coach by Powell – but he now looks set to career elsewhere in Super League after agreeing to a role with the Super League champions.

Rovers were on the hunt for a replacement for Kenny-Dowall, who has returned home to Australia for what the club described as personal reasons on Tuesday.

They have also lost Danny Ward after he returned south to link up with London Broncos, though former Salford and Huddersfield coach Ian Watson has replaced him on the staff at Hull KR thus far.

“I’m massively excited to be joining Hull KR. It is an unbelievable opportunity for a young coach to join a club like Hull KR,” Gale said.

“I’ve watched what Willie (Peters) and the club have been building over the last few seasons and the progression on and off the field has been fantastic. I’m looking forward to working to the start of pre-season and getting started with Willie and the boys.”

Gale enjoyed an illustrious career as a player. He made his name and big breakthrough at Castleford Tigers, where he excelled under Powell to win the Man of Steel award in 2017.

Gale also represented England on nine occasions, including in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup – when he played in the final as they fell narrowly short against Australia.

He has also had spells at the likes of Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC before bringing the curtain down on his career last year as a player with Wakefield, helping them sweep the board in the Championship and winning a domestic treble.