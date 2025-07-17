Hunslet have promoted Kyle Trout to the position of head coach after the former Wakefield and Hull KR forward was deemed the outstanding canidate to replace Dean Muir.

Trout has been on the coaching staff at the Championship side since Muir arrived from West Bowling at the start of last season.

They parted company with Muir earlier this month after a disappointing 2025 campaign but instead of an outside appointment, they have now decided to promote from within.

That means Trout becomes a head coach for the first time in his career and Hunslet say the decision reflects their commitment to ‘stability, accountability, and long-term growth’.

“The club means a lot to me, and I’m both privileged and honored to take on this responsibility,” Trout said.

“We know this season hasn’t been good enough, and we’re committed to making our supporters proud again. That starts with hard work, unity, and belief in the project ahead. The players are under no illusions as to my expectations.”

Hunslet director of rugby Darren Higgins insisted that Trout was the right man for the job.

He said: “After a thorough evaluation, it became clear that Kyle brings the vision, hunger, and inside knowledge to lead us forward.

“We are not ignoring the difficulties of this season, instead we are facing them head-on — and we believe Kyle is the right person to turn things around from the inside out. His appointment will allow us to kick-start our 2026 recruitment, and we will keep you updated as that develops.”

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Wakefield Trinity star targeted by Super League rivals over shock 2026 move

👉🏻 Rugby League 26: Every Super League club’s highest-rated player as Hull KR and Warrington duo lead way

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils transfer update as Paul Rowley lifts lid on loan deals

👉🏻 Super League predictions: Big Leigh upset and statement Wigan win tipped