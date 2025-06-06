120 years after their first Challenge Cup final meeting, Hull KR and Warrington will meet again for the honour of winning the oldest cup competition across both codes on Saturday afternoon.

KR‘s priority this weekend is to bring an end to a prolonged period of hurt, bidding to win a first major honour in 40 years.

But as they do so, 43,869 days on from the two club’s first-ever Challenge Cup final meeting, they’ll have another score to settle.

Warrington won the 1905 edition between the pair 6-0 to seal the first of their nine Challenge Cup triumphs to date.

LRL RECOMMENDS: The most infamous Challenge Cup final injury gambles and what happened next…

The only previous Hull KR v Warrington Wolves Challenge Cup final and what happened…

The first Challenge Cup final itself – between Batley and St Helens – had only taken place eight years prior in 1897.

But by the time their 1905 glory came around, Warrington had already been beaten in two Challenge Cup finals: losing to Batley in 1901 and then to Halifax in 1904.

So, in 1905, third time was a charm – with Jackie Fish scoring both tries in their 6-0 victory against KR at a very damp Headingley, long before Challenge Cup finals were played at Wembley.

In front of 19,638 spectators, Fish had earlier passed up the only real chance of note in the first half when he fell foul to a slip on a wet surface with the try-line at his mercy having made a break.

But just three minutes after the restart, the Wire ace scored in the corner, and then benefitted from a well-worked scrum play later in the second half to dot the ball down underneath the sticks for his – and his side’s – second.

His two tries now would, of course, see the scoreline at 8-0. But back then, tries were only worth three points apiece as opposed to four.

KR would have to get used to the taste of defeat in Challenge Cup finals, with this the first of the seven losses at this stage in the competition to date.

The Robins’ sole Challenge Cup success so far came 75 years after this loss, in 1980, when they unforgettably beat arch rivals Hull FC in the final at Wembley.

This year’s story is still to be written.

LRL RECOMMENDS: LoveRugbyLeague‘s Challenge Cup predictions – Hull KR domination but split on Lance Todd winner revealed

Hull KR and Warrington’s Challenge Cup history

That 1905 final was the first time Hull KR and Warrington had ever squared off in the Challenge Cup.

Until they take to the field in the capital on Saturday, they’ll never have met in the competition’s final since. But the two clubs do have plenty of history in the competition.

Here’s a run through of every meeting in the Challenge Cup to date in reverse chronological order…

2019 (Quarter-Final): Hull KR 22-28 Warrington

2015 (Semi-Final): Hull KR 26-18 Warrington (Headingley)

2014 (Round 4): Hull KR 24-28 Warrington

2009 (Quarter-Final): Hull KR 24-25 Warrington (after Golden Point)

2007 (Round 4): Warrington 38-10 Hull KR

2006 (Quarter-Final): Hull KR 40-36 Warrington

1989 (Quarter-Final): Hull KR 4-30 Warrington

1980 (Quarter-Final): Hull KR 23-11 Warrington

1950 (Round 1, Second Leg): Warrington 24-4 Hull KR

1950 (Round 1, First Leg): Hull KR 2-12 Warrington

1949 (Round 1, Second Leg): Hull KR 5-28 Warrington

1949 (Round 1, First Leg): Warrington 17-7 Hull KR

1932 (Round 1): Warrington 4-2 Hull KR

1928 (Round 2): Hull KR 0-5 Warrington

1913 (Round 2): Warrington 13-6 Hull KR

1912 (Round 2, Replay): Warrington 3-0 Hull KR

1912 (Round 2): Hull KR 3-3 Warrington

1905 (FINAL): Hull KR 0-6 Warrington (Headingley)

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Hull KR major final defeat since 1985 as Rovers eye up history