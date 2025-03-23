The teams have been locked in at Craven Park as Hull KR and Leigh Leopards meet in a clash of Super League’s top two.

Hosts KR, who are virtually at full strength, were able to rest a handful of players in the Challenge Cup last weekend as they beat Championship outfit Oldham 40-0 on home soil.

Micky McIlorum, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Mikey Lewis are all recalled by head coach Willie Peters for this clash having been rested against the Roughyeds.

Elsewhere, Joe Burgess (hip) and Dean Hadley (concussion) were also missing for the cup clash, but will feature against the Leopards.

Leigh also faced Championship opposition last weekend, beating Batley Bulldogs 62-4 to reach the cup quarter-finals.

Versatile back Darnell McIntosh suffered a shoulder injury in that game, and joins a fairly long list of absentees here.

Josh Charnley (knee), Frankie Halton (groin) and Robbie Mulhern (calf tear) all also remain unavailable.

The positives for Adrian Lam’s Leopards come from the returns of Alec Tuitavake and Gareth O’Brien.

Tuitavake was rested last week against Batley having struggled with an ankle issue for a few weeks, while O’Brien has come through concussion protocols to return here.

Hull KR: Broadbent, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella; Bench: Litten, Luckley, Whitbread, Tanginoa; 18th man: Brown

Leigh: Armstrong, Hodgson, Niu, Hanley, Brand, O’Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Tuitavake, O’Neill, Hughes, Liu; Bench: Pene, Brogan, Davis, Dwyer; 18th man: Badrock