Hull KR v Leeds takeaways: League Leaders’ Shield race, Robins sweat on suspension, Can we talk about the Rhinos?…

Leeds Rhinos pulled off an almighty shock on Sunday afternoon, beating Super League leaders Hull KR 14-8 at Craven Park.

Here are our five takeaways…

League Leaders’ Shield race still open

After Wigan’s defeat at Leigh Leopards on Friday night, all the talk was around KR moving six competition points clear of the Warriors at the top of the Super League table.

That hasn’t happened, meaning the door is still very much ajar for Wigan to mount a comeback in the last ten rounds, BUT it’s still very much in KR’s hands.

The Robins hold a four-point advantage at the top of the tree, and eight wins from ten now will see them sat on 46 points, which is the most Wigan can get.

Crucially though, if KR beat the Warriors when the pair meet, then Wigan can only get to a maximum of 44 points, and that’s assuming the Warriors win every one of their remaining fixtures.

The long and short of it? Hull KR, it’s still yours to lose. By some distance.

Can we talk about the Rhinos?

Hull KR, we think it’s fair to say by now, are the best team in the competition. But are Leeds genuine contenders for second spot on that list?

We reckon so. The Rhinos’ transformation under Brad Arthur has been a joy to watch, and that’s exactly what they are on the field when they’re at their best.

Back in 2022, we saw Leeds make it to the Grand Final against all odds. You’d have to be a brave man to back against them beating anybody in a semi-final, providing they get that far. We believe the kids call it ‘cooking‘.

Mikey Lewis injury blow

If there was one man you wouldn’t want to lose as a KR fan, it’s probably the reigning Man of Steel.

Lewis failed a HIA following a high tackle from Harry Newman and was unable to play any part in the second half on Sunday afternoon.

He’ll also be unavailable next weekend when the Robins travel to Leigh. A huge loss.

Robins sweat on suspension

Dean Hadley might also find himself unavailable against Leigh, though for reasons relating to suspension rather than injury.

The KR back-rower was placed on report following an accusation of an eye gauge on Leeds centre Newman. That accusation was made following a tackle which came shortly after Sam Lisone’s try.

On-field referee Chris Kendall informed the two captains the incident would be looked at by the Match Review Panel, so we’ll wait and see.

Milestone men aplenty

Players from both sides reached big milestones on Sunday afternoon.

Veteran Hull KR hooker Micky McIlorum made his 400th career appearance, with the breakdown of those as follows:

11 for Hull KR (2025)

130 for Catalans Dragons (2018-2024)

242 for Wigan Warriors (2007-2017)

11 for England (2011-2013, 2022)

6 for Ireland (2008, 2017)

Team-mate Dean Hadley chalked up his 250th career appearance, with the breakdown of those as follows:

124 for Hull KR (2019-2025)

87 for Hull FC (2013-2016, 2018-2019)

6 for Doncaster (2014-2015, 2019, dual-registration)

22 for Wakefield Trinity (2017, loan)

10 for York City Knights (2013, dual-registration)

1 for England Knights (2018)

And in the opposition camp, Leeds back-rower James McDonnell – who has been named in Shaun Wane’s extended England squad ahead of this autumn’s Ashes – hit the landmark of 100 career appearances. The breakdown of his century is as follows: